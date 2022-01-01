Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

Bastards Canteen - Temecula

Bastard’s American Canteen takes pride in serving great food, hand-crafted cocktails, beers on tap, live entertainment, and ultimately a HOME for our veteran community.

Established in 2012, Bastard’s is in respect of those who have served in the finest infantry unit of the United States Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion 4th Marines nicknamed “Magnificent Bastards”, and for the courageous Corpsmen of the United States Navy who care or have cared for them.

Semper Fi

