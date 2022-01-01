Go
Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina

OUR STORY:
Founded in 1986 the Solano family opened Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Temecula, California. Eleven years later in 1997 we opened our second location Guadalajara Mexican Grill and Cantina in Temecula, California. At Guadalajara’s, we take real pride in providing the freshest ingredients to ensure high quality Mexican food. We pride ourselves in having generous portions, a festive environment and the best margaritas in town!

27780 Jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)

2 Taco Combo$9.49
2 Taco Combo with your choice of ground beef or potato taco with rice and beans.
Taco Tuesday *TJ Street Tacos$9.49
4 Mini Carne Asada Tacos served w/ green salsa. Tacos only.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.99
Chopped grilled steak, beans, onions and cilantro wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side.
GARDEN SALAD$4.49
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing. Add Caesar dressing for .99 extra
Tortilla$1.00
CEVICHE BOWL$14.99
A light and refreshing cold shrimp dish cooked in lime juice and tossed with avocado, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and tomato, served in a bowl.
#5-CRISPY TACO AND CHEESE ENCHILADA$13.99
Served with rice and beans
House (reg) Marg$5.50
CARNE ASADA ALA TAMPIQUENA$18.49
Delicious 8oz. flap steak prepared to your liking. Served with cheese enchilada.
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
27780 Jefferson Ave

Temecula CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
