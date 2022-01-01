Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Cantina
OUR STORY:
Founded in 1986 the Solano family opened Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Temecula, California. Eleven years later in 1997 we opened our second location Guadalajara Mexican Grill and Cantina in Temecula, California. At Guadalajara’s, we take real pride in providing the freshest ingredients to ensure high quality Mexican food. We pride ourselves in having generous portions, a festive environment and the best margaritas in town!
GRILL
27780 Jefferson Ave • $$
Location
27780 Jefferson Ave
Temecula CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
