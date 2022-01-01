Guadalajara's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
217 Winter St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
217 Winter St
Keystone SD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Front Porch
Come in and enjoy!
The Pub @ K Bar S Lodge
Specializing in comfort foods, The Pub serves a delicious menu of sandwiches flatbreads, appetizers, and local beers on tap. Get your caffeine fix at The Coffee Shop, serving high-quality Dark Canyon Coffee and your favorite espresso drinks, cappuccino, latte, frappe, and chai teas.
The Gaslight
Come in and enjoy!
Hubcap Diner
Great Burgers, Sandwiches, Dessert and More!