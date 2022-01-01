Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Co

Go
Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Company is a family owned brewery located in the beautiful town of Carlsbad, NM. GMBC is a dream that came to life when a father, son and daughter-in-law met up with a local brewer and started putting ideas together. Within months construction began to bring something a little bit different to the community. We wanted a place where people could bring their family and friends and enjoy some good food and great brews, while relaxing in a kick back atmosphere. GMBC offers a spacious area inside and outside to enjoy brick oven pizza, deli style cuisine and of course the craft beer. Also have live entertainment 2-3 times a month.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

3324 National Parks Hwy, • $$

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Credit Cards
Takeout

Location

3324 National Parks Hwy,

Carlsbad NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
