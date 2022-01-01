Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Co

Guadalupe Mountain Brewing Company is a family owned brewery located in the beautiful town of Carlsbad, NM. GMBC is a dream that came to life when a father, son and daughter-in-law met up with a local brewer and started putting ideas together. Within months construction began to bring something a little bit different to the community. We wanted a place where people could bring their family and friends and enjoy some good food and great brews, while relaxing in a kick back atmosphere. GMBC offers a spacious area inside and outside to enjoy brick oven pizza, deli style cuisine and of course the craft beer. Also have live entertainment 2-3 times a month.



PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

3324 National Parks Hwy, • $$