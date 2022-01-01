Go
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill

Our wine smoothies have quickly become one of our most popular offerings. They are consistently delicious:) Offering Moscato & Sangaria today! Want something different try em swirled! Add on Chips/Queso/Guac with your order today.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

10345 Illinois Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (309 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos
Kids Meal$4.95
Nachos
Bowl
Chips and Salsa$2.15
Chips and Queso Large$7.30
Salad
Chips and Queso Small$4.10
Burrito
Chips and Salsa Large$3.50
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Our goal at each Shigs In Pit location is to provide the finest ingredients and quality service at a fair price. We have positioned ourselves to offer a wide variety of smoked meats and outstanding side dishes, along with unique eats at each Shigs In Pit location.

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

