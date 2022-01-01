Go
Guads Tacos & Beer

231 3rd Street

Popular Items

Super Burrito$10.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole
Tacos Dorados(crispy taco)
grilled crispy corn tortilla with monterey cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, topped with parmasan cheese and a side of guac
Tacos(soft)
Regular Burrito$8.99
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, meat, pico
Breakfast burrito$8.99
Beans, rice, & cheese burrito$5.99
large flour tortilla, beas, rice, cheese
Veggie Burrito$9.49
large flour tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guac, pico
Fountain Drinks$2.79
coke,
Quesabirria$3.99
Beef barbacoa smothered with cheese in a corn tortilla grilled crispy served with a side of consume
Vampiros
Location

231 3rd Street

Davis CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
