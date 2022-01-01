Go
Guajiros Miami Eatery

Our food is inspired by the everyday meals of the city of Miami. Strong influences in Cuban dishes with Central and South American fares. We put our own twists to some dishes and some we keep them classic. Our coffee program is based on the classic Miami “Ventana” or window. We are not baristas but our coffee will bring you back to life.

FRENCH FRIES

817 W Main St • $

Avg 4.9 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

PAN CON POLLO [CHICKEN]$12.95
Mojo seasoned chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pink sauce. Served with a side of plantain chips
QUESO FRITO [FRIED CHEESE]$6.00
Fried cheese cubes served with our honey/chipotle aioli
MADURO [SWEET PLANTAIN]$5.00
Served with garlic mayo
BREAKFAST BOWL$9.95
2 eggs any style + Nicaraguan rice & beans + choice of maduros (sweet plantain) or fried cheese.
HANDS ON BREAKFAST$9.95
2 Scramble eggs, sweet plantains, rice and beans (gallo pinto), pico and cilantro aioli inside a burrito tortilla. Served with plantain chips on the side
BREAKFAST TACOS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico
HUEVOS GUAJIROS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs with tortilla, cheese, salsa verde, and your choice of protein. Topped with queso fresco and cilantro
PASTELITOS$2.50
Puff pastry filled with your choice of guava or guava & cream cheese
CAFE CON LECHE LG$5.00
Double shot of Cuban coffee with milk.
EL CUBANO$11.95
CLASSIC CUBAN with ham, Cuban seasoned pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

817 W Main St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
