Go
Toast

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

Bringing the taste from Puerto Rico to you!

6201 Denison Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
Pastrami Sandwich$9.00
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (PanSobao) <> Mayo, Ketchup, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce
(Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Onion (Cebolla), Pastrami.
Tripleta Sandwich$8.75
Water Bread (Pan De Agua), Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Ham (Jamon), Chicken (Pollo), Pork (Pernil).
Chicken Sandwich (Pollo)$8.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Swiss Cheese
(Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Chicken (Pollo).
1/2 Jamon Y Queso Sandwich$8.25
Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) or Water Bread (Pan De Agua) <> Butter (Mantequilla), Cheese (Queso), Ham (Jamon).
Medianoche Sandwich$8.75
Medianoche Bread (Pan), Mayo, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Ham (Jamon), Pork (Pernil).
Papas Locas Pollo - Small$6.00
French Fries (Papas Fritas), Chicken (Pollo), Sour Cream (Crema Agria), Mayo-Ketchup (Mayoketchu), Bacon (Beicon), Potato Stix (Palitos De Papa).
Pork Sandwich (Pernil)$8.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) <> Mayo, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Pork (Pernil).
Jamon Y Queso Sandwich$5.50
Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao) or Water Bread (Pan De Agua) <> Butter (Mantequilla), Cheese (Queso), Ham (Jamon).
1/2 Tostadas Sandwich$3.38
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Butter (Mantequilla), Cheese (Queso)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6201 Denison Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mamma's Burritos - Gordon Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Franks Falafel House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston