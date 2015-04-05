Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Manassas
  • /
  • Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD
A map showing the location of Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RDView gallery

Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8498 CENTREVILLE RD

MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8498 CENTREVILLE RD, MANASSAS PARK VA 20111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Preston's Pub
orange star4.5 • 449
9103 Andrew Drive Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Gather & Graze - 9103 Andrew Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9103 Andrew Drive Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas - 7422 Old Centreville Rd 703-479-7735
orange starNo Reviews
7422 Old Centreville Rd Manassas, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Semifreddo
orange star4.5 • 15
8687 Sudley Rd Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
The Philadelphia Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9413 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MANASSAS PARK

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Manassas
orange star4.4 • 2,068
9114 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Tortino Mare
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near MANASSAS PARK

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (34 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Guapo's Manassas Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - 8498 CENTREVILLE RD

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon