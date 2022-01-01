Go
Guardado's Restaurant

Spanish and Latin American Cuisine

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

4918 Del Ray Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortilla Española$7.50
Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes
Espinacas Con Naranjas$7.25
Sautéed Fresh Spinach with Oranges, Red Onions, Almonds & Raisins. Gluten-free
Gambas Al Ajillo$11.50
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free
Chicken Empanadas (one)$3.50
Chicken Empanadas: Corn Flour Tortillas, Chicken, Zucchini & Potatoes
Extra Tortilla$0.35
Croquetas$7.25
Bechamel Fritters with Chicken and Serrano Ham
Vegetables Salteados$7.50
Sautéed Vegetables: Green Beans, Broccoli, Carrots, Squash and Zucchini. Gluten-free
Papas Fritas$7.50
Deep Fried Spanish Style Potatoes with Spicy Alioli and Tomato Sauce
Salmon (Tapa$8.75
Grilled Salmon on a Bed of Tomato-Concasse and Capers; Topped with Roasted Garlic. Gluten-free
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4918 Del Ray Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
