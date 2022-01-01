Go
Toast

Guasaca

Introducing the Arepa and some unique South American flavors to the Triangle market!

2512 Hillsborough St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad$11.00
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$9.45
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Vegetarian Super Bowl$11.25
Your choice of Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa, and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
~ 1 BBQ Chicken Arepa ByO$5.75
The best BBQ Chicken Tenders with the best ingredients of your choice
~ Vegetarian Bowl / Salad$9.75
All our Vegetarian options over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Salmon Bowl / Salad$12.50
Best Sautéed Salmon in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ 1 Vegan-Friendly Arepa$4.95
Our Vegan Friendly option with the best ingredients of your choice
**Consumer Advisory: Arepas are not Vegan**
~ 1 Crispy Chicken Arepa ByO$5.50
The best Crispy Chicken with the best ingredients of your choice
See full menu

Location

2512 Hillsborough St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mitch's Tavern

No reviews yet

Serving up the best for nearly 50 years..

Wing It On!

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Bul Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cha House Raleigh

No reviews yet

Craft Tea & Taiwanese Street food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston