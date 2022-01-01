Go
Guasaca

Introducing the Arepa and some unique South American flavors to the Triangle market!

4025 Lake Boone Trail

Popular Items

~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Signature Arepa$5.60
Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa$5.75
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tender, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ Chips & Guasaca$4.40
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$9.95
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ 1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa$5.75
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa$5.60
Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Mini Cheese Arepa$1.50
~ Yellow Plain Arepa$2.10
Location

4025 Lake Boone Trail

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

