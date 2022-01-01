Go
Toast

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

Voted Best Carne Asada, Nachos & Margaritas at the Beach!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3714 Mission Blvd. • $$

Avg 4 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Crusted Mahi Mahi Sandwich$17.75
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi • Coconut Panko • Fresh Mango Salsa • Pickled Onions • La Naranja Slaw • Sweet Hawaiian Bun
Grilled Mahi Mahi$17.50
Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
Grilled Mahi Mahi$7.00
Cajun Seared Mahi Mahi • Napa Cabbage • Fresh Pico • Ensenada Sauce
Guava's Build-Your-Own Burger$13.95
Half-Pound Grass Fed, Free Range, Non-GMO Wagyu Beef • Butter Lettuce • Tomato • Pickles • Onion • Local Baked Brioche Bun • Smoked Garlic Butter
Guava Wings Done Our Way$15.50
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Mozzarella Sticks With House-Made Marinara$11.95
Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese • Battered & Cooked to Perfection • House-Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
"The Original" El Diablo Burger$15.95
Half-Pound Wagyu Beef • Pepper Jack • Applewood Smoked Bacon • Fried Onion Strings • Serrano Peppers • Sriracha Aioli • Local Baked Brioche Bun
Chicken Tenders$13.95
Hand Cut Tenders • Panko • Seasoned Waffle Fries • House Ranch or Creamy Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Jumbo Coco Shrimp$15.95
Jumbo Shrimp • Panko • Coconut Flakes • Sweet Chili Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3714 Mission Blvd.

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Mission MB

No reviews yet

The Mission is our concept of a Cafe specializing in simple, healthy, tasty food with whimsical edge and focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. The simplicity and fresh ingredients are produced with dedication to the cause of living in a more conscientious world. This modern concept in healthy dining combined with pleasant surroundings is our specialty. We hope you will enjoy you experience of eating at The Mission.

Moe's Mission Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Olive Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Olive Baking Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston