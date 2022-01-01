Go
Guava Tree

Come in and enjoy!

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7



Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$11.25
FLAVORFUL HOUSE ROASTED PORK, SWEET HAM, SWISS CHEESE, YELLOW MUSTARD AND PICKLE ON CUBAN BREAD
Pernil$11.25
HOME ROAST PORK, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE AND HOME GARLIC SAUCE.
Arepa Del Perro$11.25
CUBAN STYLE SHREDDED BEEF, AVOCADO, SWEET PLANTAINS AND FRESCO CHEESE.
Pelotero$14.95
CUBAN BRISKET "ROPA VIEJA", RICE, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS, YUCCA FRIES AND HOUSE SALAD. INCLUDES OUR FEATURE LEMONADE
Medianoche$9.25
THE CUBANO'S SMALLER COUSIN, ON OUR SWEET 6” "MEDIANOCHE" BREAD.
Location

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7

Albuquerque NM

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
