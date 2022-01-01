Go
Guerrilla Tacos

Guerrilla Tacos offers you Los Angeles cuisine. We infuse the flavors of the city into LAs favorite food: tacos.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2000 E 7th St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Taco$8.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Almond & Cashew Chile Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla.
Vegan Option Available.
Gluten Free.
Contains NUTS
Contains ALIUM -- can NOT omit
Taco De Papa$6.00
Crispy Jack Cheese, Potato & Mushroom Guisado, Rajas, Avocado Salsa
Suadero$10.00
Beef Short Rib, Crispy Potato, Saffron Aioli, Red Onion, Chickpea Broth
Puffy Pocho Taco$7.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
Korean Fried Fish Taco$8.00
Korean Fried Fish TacoRock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, Flour
Sweet Potato Taco$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion
Steak Taco$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Chicken Taco$6.00
Roasted Chicken “Papadzules” Toasted Pepita, Pickled Egg, Tomate Frito
Crispy Pork Belly Taco$8.00
Peanut Tsukadani, Mitsuba, Piclked Chiles, Yuzu Mustard
Korean Fried Fish Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Sesame Mayo, Guajillo and Gochujang Glaze, Scallion, Pickled Daikon, On a Flour Tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2000 E 7th St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

