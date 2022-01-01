Go
Toast

Guida's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

736 Elmgrove Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Our Famous Schwartzkoff Sub$10.99
Ham, Chicken, Swiss Mozzarella, lettuce, onion, mayo sweet & sour, all melted on a toasted roll
Large Pizza$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
Garlic Knots$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
Medium Pizza$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
Guida's Famous Philly Steak Sub$11.99
Shaved Top round with your choice of peppers, mushrooms and onion & melted cheese
Small Pizza$9.74
4 slices, 10" Round. Extra topping $ .99 Each
10 Wings$14.99
X-Large Pizza$21.49
20 slices, 18"x18". Extra topping $ 1.99 Each
Side Blue Cheese$0.99
Boneless Wings$10.99
See full menu

Location

736 Elmgrove Road

Rochester NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeremiah's Tavern - Gates

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wimpy's Burger Basket

No reviews yet

Come in and eat!

Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina)

No reviews yet

The best take out and delivery Latino Experience

Bad Apples Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston