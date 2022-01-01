Go
Guild Tavern

Wood fired grill, classic cocktails.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1633 Williston Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2230 reviews)

Popular Items

SURF & TURF$36.00
sirloin steak, grilled shrimp, buttermilk whipped potatoes, asparagus, bearnaise sauce on the side (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)
LARGE SALAD W/ CHICKEN$25.00
Grilled Adam's Farm Chicken breast, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, croutons
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN$9.00
comes with choice of: fries or side green salad
PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 10oz$42.00
whipped potatoes, asparagus, bernaise sauce (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)
SMALL MARKET SALAD$10.00
greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, croutons: choice of sherry vinaigrette – or – blue cheese dressing on the side
WHIPPED POTATOES$7.00
CAST IRON SEARED SALMON$29.00
roasted fennel & cipollini onions, braised greens, dill creme fraiche
LaPLATTE BEEF BURGER$18.00
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled red onions, arugula, tarragon aioli **AVAILABLE MED RARE OR ABOVE**
CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
Dry rubbed chicken wings, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese Dressing
STEAK FRITES - 6oz$27.00
6oz Sirloin steak, tarragon aioli, hand cut fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs

Location

1633 Williston Rd

South Burlington VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
