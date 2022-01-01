Guilford restaurants you'll love

Guilford restaurants
Toast
  • Guilford

Guilford's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Bagels
Must-try Guilford restaurants

Chapter One Food & Drink image

 

Chapter One Food & Drink

25 Whitfield Street, Guilford

Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Choice of char-grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
6oz all beef patty served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle, built just for you
Cajun Chicken Pasta$23.00
Blackened chicken breast, served over cavatappi pasta with spinach & roasted red peppers in a garlic cream sauce
Cilantro Specailty Foods image

SANDWICHES

Cilantro Specailty Foods

85 Whitfield St, Guilford

Double Caffe Latte$3.75
Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.
Triple Caffe Latte$4.75
Triple shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.
#13 Chicken Cutlet$9.29
with Fresh Mozz, Tomato, & Herb-mayo.
Restaurant banner

 

Deke's Bagels Guilford

1013 Boston Post Road, Guilford

Large Coffee$3.25
16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.
The Niantic$10.01
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
BEC Squared$7.96
Bacon, 1 egg and cheese on our bacon egg and cheese bagel
