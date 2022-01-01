Guilford restaurants you'll love
Guilford's top cuisines
Must-try Guilford restaurants
More about Chapter One Food & Drink
Chapter One Food & Drink
25 Whitfield Street, Guilford
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Choice of char-grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle
|Build Your Own Burger
|$14.00
6oz all beef patty served on a brioche bun with fries & a pickle, built just for you
|Cajun Chicken Pasta
|$23.00
Blackened chicken breast, served over cavatappi pasta with spinach & roasted red peppers in a garlic cream sauce
More about Cilantro Specailty Foods
SANDWICHES
Cilantro Specailty Foods
85 Whitfield St, Guilford
|Popular items
|Double Caffe Latte
|$3.75
Double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.
|Triple Caffe Latte
|$4.75
Triple shot of espresso topped with steamed milk.
|#13 Chicken Cutlet
|$9.29
with Fresh Mozz, Tomato, & Herb-mayo.
More about Deke's Bagels Guilford
Deke's Bagels Guilford
1013 Boston Post Road, Guilford
|Popular items
|Large Coffee
|$3.25
16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.
|The Niantic
|$10.01
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
|BEC Squared
|$7.96
Bacon, 1 egg and cheese on our bacon egg and cheese bagel