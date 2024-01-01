Chicken salad in Guilford
Guilford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford
Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford
1063 Boston Post Road, Guilford
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$13.50
Romain lettuce | Vegan parmesan | Croutons | Caesar dressing (cashew base)
More about Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters
SANDWICHES
Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters
85 Whitfield St, Guilford
|Dill Pickle Chicken Salad Wrap (Lettuce)
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap (Parm, Caesar Dressing, Romaine)
|$9.59
(*no modifications please*)
|Curry Chicken Salad Wrap (Swiss, Lettuce)
|$8.99