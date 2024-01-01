Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Guilford

Guilford restaurants
Guilford restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford

1063 Boston Post Road, Guilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$13.50
Romain lettuce | Vegan parmesan | Croutons | Caesar dressing (cashew base)
More about Moon Shots Juice Coffee Bowls Guilford
Cilantro Specailty Foods image

SANDWICHES

Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters

85 Whitfield St, Guilford

Avg 3.9 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dill Pickle Chicken Salad Wrap (Lettuce)$8.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap (Parm, Caesar Dressing, Romaine)$9.59
(*no modifications please*)
Curry Chicken Salad Wrap (Swiss, Lettuce)$8.99
More about Cilantro Specialty Foods & Coffee Roasters

