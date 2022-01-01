Go
GuilTea Cravings

At GuilTEA, our mission is to help you create a bubble tea or a coffee drink that is unique to you. We make our macarons in-house with the best ingredients. You will not find them anywhere else. Start or end your day here, we got you covered! Email us @guilteacravings for catering.

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)

Popular Items

Peach Blast$4.75
Peach-infused iced tea, cold and refreshing for all year round. Rainbow popping boba. Non dairy.
Garlic noodles$7.95
Stir-fried noodles with garlic, carrots, house sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and with your choice of protein
Steamed Gua bao$5.95
Two steamed buns with grilled pork belly, popcorn chicken, crispy tofu, or shrimp roll filled in between fresh vegetables and herbs.
House Milk Tea$4.95
One of our best selling | Loose leaf tea of Assam and black milk tea, brown sugar, white sugar, non dairy powder.
Thai Tea$4.95
Rich and creamy, one of our top seller | Brew Thai Tea Leaves with all-natural loose leaves, sugar, and half & half or milk alternative.
Vietnamese coffee$4.95
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
Popcorn chicken$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown
Pandan Milk Tea$4.95
A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.
GuilTEA macarons$2.00
Select the quantity. Pick out the flavors we have available when you arrive.
Avocado Smoothie (24oz)$6.45
A delicious, creamy and somewhat healthy smoothie make with fresh avocado and condensed milk. Top with house-made whipped cream.
Location

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
