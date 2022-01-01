GuilTea Cravings
At GuilTEA, our mission is to help you create a bubble tea or a coffee drink that is unique to you. We make our macarons in-house with the best ingredients. You will not find them anywhere else. Start or end your day here, we got you covered! Email us @guilteacravings for catering.
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Havana Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Family Fun Center
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego
Premium Quality Mediterranean Cuisine
Katsu Cafe
Casual Japanese restaurant offering classic eats, including delicious noodle dishes & sushi