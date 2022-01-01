Go
Guilty Biscuit

Get Guilty Biscuit your way - indoor dine-in, patio dine-in, carry out, curbside or delivery! Order up your favorites – weekend breakfast specials, biscuit sandwiches, and our lighter 'Less Guilty' culinary creations.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3033 Anderson Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Island Boi$9.75
Fried chicken, spicy mango-jalapeno glaze, grilled pineapple, pickled leek-red cabbage slaw, pecan bacon, brioche bun.
Mac Cluckers$9.00
Hand-battered nuggets atop Guilty Mac.
GB B&G$7.00
Sausage gravy, green onions, bacon bits, and diced tomatoes served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Chicken Nuggets$4.50
GB Burrito$8.75
Crispy fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese, green onion, flour tortilla, and sausage gravy.
Make it naughty: seasoned with creole spices, topped with pico, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro for $2.00.
Crinkle Fries$3.75
Avocado Egg Biscuit$8.50
Avocado, lemon, broiled egg, herbed tomatoes, hollandaise, fresh basil.
Just One Biscuit$2.75
The Guilty Biscuit$9.25
French toast biscuit, fried chicken, cream gravy, pecan bacon.
Risk It Biscuit$9.75
Fried chicken, citrus almond pecan hot sauce, sliced homemade pickles, mozzarella cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3033 Anderson Ave

Manhattan KS

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
