Gulf Breeze restaurants you'll love

Gulf Breeze restaurants
Toast
  • Gulf Breeze

Gulf Breeze's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Must-try Gulf Breeze restaurants

Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

701 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Entrée Caesar$8.99
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
More about Shaggy's
Dog House image

 

Dog House

30 S. Palafox, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Buttered white bread stuffed with gooey American cheese
The Diner Cheeseburger$10.50
Hand crafted patti constructed with 80% lean beef and 20% smoked bacon dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house made mustard.
Classic Burrito$8.00
Two cracked eggs; bacon, ham;
cheddar cheese, potatoes & picante
More about Dog House
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1468 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crowd Surfer Roll$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
THE POINTE image

SEAFOOD

THE POINTE

1255 Country Club Rd, Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Bowl$10.95
Boneless Wings.$13.95
Kale Caesar
More about THE POINTE

