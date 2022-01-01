Gulf Breeze restaurants you'll love
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
701 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
|Entrée Caesar
|$8.99
Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
More about Dog House
Dog House
30 S. Palafox, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Buttered white bread stuffed with gooey American cheese
|The Diner Cheeseburger
|$10.50
Hand crafted patti constructed with 80% lean beef and 20% smoked bacon dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house made mustard.
|Classic Burrito
|$8.00
Two cracked eggs; bacon, ham;
cheddar cheese, potatoes & picante
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1468 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
|Popular items
|Crowd Surfer Roll
|$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Thriller Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about THE POINTE
SEAFOOD
THE POINTE
1255 Country Club Rd, Gulf Breeze
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$10.95
|Boneless Wings.
|$13.95
|Kale Caesar