Chicken salad sandwiches in Gulf Breeze

Gulf Breeze restaurants
Gulf Breeze restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

THE POINTE image

SEAFOOD

THE POINTE

1255 Country Club Rd, Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about THE POINTE
Item pic

 

Dog House - Downtown

30 S. Palafox, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise served on a croissant roll, white, wheat or multi-grain bread
More about Dog House - Downtown

