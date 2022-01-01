Po boy in Gulf Breeze
Gulf Breeze restaurants that serve po boy
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
701 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach
|Gator Po-Boy
|$16.99
Beer brined gator tail, lettuce, tomato and pickles on french bread hoagie with fries.
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
|Grilled Shrimp Po-boy
|$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Dog House
Dog House
30 S. Palafox, Pensacola
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.50
Fried Gulf shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & house tartar sauce served on a Gambino roll
|Mullet Po' Boy
|$12.50
Southern fried mullet fillets, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & house tartar sauce served on a Gambino roll
|Buffalo Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.50
Fried oysters or Gulf shrimp, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & mayonnaise served on a Gambino roll