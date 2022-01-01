Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Gulf Breeze
/
Gulf Breeze
/
Shrimp Basket
Gulf Breeze restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Shaggy's
701 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach
No reviews yet
GF Shrimp Basket
$14.99
More about Shaggy's
Dog House
30 S. Palafox, Pensacola
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$15.00
Fried or Grilled Gulf shrimp, coleslaw, french fries, sweet jalapeno hushpuppies, garlic toast
More about Dog House
Browse other tasty dishes in Gulf Breeze
Pies
Chicken Tenders
Po Boy
Mahi Mahi
Mac And Cheese
Shrimp Rolls
Cheesecake
Grits
More near Gulf Breeze to explore
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Orange Beach
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Destin
No reviews yet
Gulf Shores
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Foley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Crestview
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Niceville
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Milton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Crestview
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Panama City
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1354 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston