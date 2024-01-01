Bacon cheeseburgers in Gulf Shores

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill - 5160 Hwy 180

5160 Hwy 180, Gulf Shores

Bacon Cheese Steak Burger$18.00
Sassy Bass Island Grill

375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores

*Twin Beer Cheese Bacon Burger*$21.99
Two char-grilled burgers smothered with gooey beer cheese, bacon bits & caramelized onions, on a toasted buttered bun. All Burger served with lettuce, tomato & raw onion
Includes Fries
Small upcharge for substitutions
*Beer Cheese Bacon Burger*$16.39
Our best char-grilled burger smothered with gooey beer cheese, bacon bits & caramelized onions on a toasted buttered bun
All Burger served with lettuce, tomato & raw onion
Includes Fries
Small upcharge for substitutions
