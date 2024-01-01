Cake in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores restaurants that serve cake
More about Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill - 5160 Hwy 180
Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill - 5160 Hwy 180
5160 Hwy 180, Gulf Shores
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
|Crab Cakes Dinner
|$32.99
|Cheese Cake
|$7.99
More about Sassy Bass Island Grill
Sassy Bass Island Grill
375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores
|Coconut Cake
|$7.99
|Bahama Cakes
|$28.99
Special dockside crab cakes grilled then topped with our signature crab cake sauce. Plated with Jasmine rice pilaf and Seasoned vegetables.
|*Crab Cake*
|$18.99
Grilled then served over a bed of greens, topped with pineapple mango salsa