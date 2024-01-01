Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores restaurants
Gulf Shores restaurants that serve cake

Sassy Bass Amazin' Grill - 5160 Hwy 180

5160 Hwy 180, Gulf Shores

Chocolate Cake$7.99
Crab Cakes Dinner$32.99
Cheese Cake$7.99
Sassy Bass Island Grill

375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores

Coconut Cake$7.99
Bahama Cakes$28.99
Special dockside crab cakes grilled then topped with our signature crab cake sauce. Plated with Jasmine rice pilaf and Seasoned vegetables.
*Crab Cake*$18.99
Grilled then served over a bed of greens, topped with pineapple mango salsa
