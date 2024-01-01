Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores restaurants
Gulf Shores restaurants that serve chicken salad

Hog Wild Beach & BBQ - Gulf Shores image

 

Hog Wild Beach & BBQ

911 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about Hog Wild Beach & BBQ
Item pic

 

Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL

3947 Hwy 59 s, Gulf shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL

