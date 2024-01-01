Fish tacos in Gulf Shores
Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
3947 Hwy 59 s, Gulf shores
|Baja Fish Tacos Trio
|$10.95
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
|Baja Fish Tacos Duo
|$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.