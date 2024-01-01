Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Gulf Shores

Go
Gulf Shores restaurants
Toast

Gulf Shores restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

 

Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL

3947 Hwy 59 s, Gulf shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Mahi$16.95
6 oz blackened Mahi fish filet with veggies and rice.
More about Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
Consumer pic

 

Sassy Bass Island Grill

375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Taco$23.99
Grilled Mahi served on a warm flour tortilla ,paired with tropical slaw then topped with a pineapple mango salsa ( 2 Tacos)
All Burger served with lettuce, tomato & raw onion.
Includes Fries.
Small upcharge for substitutions
Wild Mahi Bowl$21.99
MIld White Flakey fish pieces served over a bed of jasmine rice with a grilled pineapple slice and our famous tartar sauce.
More about Sassy Bass Island Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Gulf Shores

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Green Beans

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Gulf Shores to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Foley

No reviews yet

Gulf Breeze

No reviews yet

Saraland

No reviews yet

Spanish Fort

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Crestview

No reviews yet

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston