Mahi mahi in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
3947 Hwy 59 s, Gulf shores
|Blackened Mahi Mahi
|$16.95
6 oz blackened Mahi fish filet with veggies and rice.
Sassy Bass Island Grill
375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$23.99
Grilled Mahi served on a warm flour tortilla ,paired with tropical slaw then topped with a pineapple mango salsa ( 2 Tacos)
All Burger served with lettuce, tomato & raw onion.
Includes Fries.
Small upcharge for substitutions
|Wild Mahi Bowl
|$21.99
MIld White Flakey fish pieces served over a bed of jasmine rice with a grilled pineapple slice and our famous tartar sauce.