Tacos in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores restaurants that serve tacos
Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
3947 Hwy 59 s, Gulf shores
|Baja Fish Tacos Duo
|$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Sassy Bass Island Grill
375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores
|Shrimp Taco
|$23.99
Grilled Shrimp served on a warm flour tortilla ,paired with tropical slaw then topped with a pineapple mango salsa ( 2 Tacos)
Includes Fries.
Small upcharge for substitutions
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$23.99
Grilled Mahi served on a warm flour tortilla ,paired with tropical slaw then topped with a pineapple mango salsa ( 2 Tacos)
All Burger served with lettuce, tomato & raw onion.
Includes Fries.
Small upcharge for substitutions