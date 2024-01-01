Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores restaurants
Gulf Shores restaurants that serve tacos

Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL

3947 Hwy 59 s, Gulf shores

Baja Fish Tacos Duo$10.95
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
More about Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, AL
Sassy Bass Island Grill

375 Plantation Rd, Gulf Shores

Shrimp Taco$23.99
Grilled Shrimp served on a warm flour tortilla ,paired with tropical slaw then topped with a pineapple mango salsa ( 2 Tacos)
Includes Fries.
Small upcharge for substitutions
Mahi Mahi Taco$23.99
Grilled Mahi served on a warm flour tortilla ,paired with tropical slaw then topped with a pineapple mango salsa ( 2 Tacos)
All Burger served with lettuce, tomato & raw onion.
Includes Fries.
Small upcharge for substitutions
More about Sassy Bass Island Grill

