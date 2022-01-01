Gulfport American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Gulfport
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|Lobster Rangoon
|$15.00
Made from scratch with lobster meat, cream cheese, green onions and fresh garlic. Served with raspberry Thai chili sauce and sushi sauce.
|French Dip
|$16.00
One quarter pound of smoked prime rib marinated in our Cabernet Stock Au Jus, served on a sliced baguette with melted Gruyere, sautéed Vidalia onions, and horseradish sour cream, served with a side of Cabernet Stock Au Jus.
|Steak & Portobello Pasta
|$24.00
Tender steak tips served over angel hair pasta tossed with portobello mushrooms in our house-made Alfredo. Garnished with a balsamic glaze.
Shaggy's
724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
|Beach Balls
|$9.99
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
|Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
The District II LLC
1310 27th Avenue, Gulfport
|The Alley Burger
|$11.00
topped with cheddar cheese, pig candy, spicy ketchup and house made pickles
|Jodi's Cracked-Out Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Brussels Sprouts Roasted and tossed in house made bacon jam
|The All American Burger
|$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion