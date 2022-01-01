Gulfport seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Gulfport

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

2500 13th Street, Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
Beach Balls$9.99
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
Cheeseburger$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
More about Shaggy's
The District on the Alley image

 

The District II LLC

1310 27th Avenue, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Alley Burger$11.00
topped with cheddar cheese, pig candy, spicy ketchup and house made pickles
Jodi's Cracked-Out Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Brussels Sprouts Roasted and tossed in house made bacon jam
The All American Burger$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
More about The District II LLC

