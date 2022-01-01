Gulfport seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Redfish Orleans
|$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Bowl Bisque
|$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Shaggy's
724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
|Beach Balls
|$9.99
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
|Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
The District II LLC
1310 27th Avenue, Gulfport
|Popular items
|The Alley Burger
|$11.00
topped with cheddar cheese, pig candy, spicy ketchup and house made pickles
|Jodi's Cracked-Out Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Brussels Sprouts Roasted and tossed in house made bacon jam
|The All American Burger
|$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion