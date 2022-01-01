Chicken salad in Gulfport
Mugshots Grill & Bar
15533 Daniel Blvd, Gulfport
|CRANE SISTERS CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
Salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken tenders, diced tomatoes, red onions and almonds served with our "sweet but nutty" sesame ginger dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.