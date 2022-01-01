Chicken sandwiches in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Shaggy's
724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders Nashville Hot Style piled on a brioche bun with cole slaw and pickles. Served with fries.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
15533 Daniel Blvd, Gulfport
|HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.