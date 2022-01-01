French fries in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|French Fries
|$4.00
Breaded fries, seasoned with fry seasoning.
STEAKS
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|French Fries - Sharable
|$8.00
Tossed in duck fat and rosemary Parmesan seasoning, served with house-made balsamic ketchup.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Tossed in duck fat and rosemary Parmesan seasoning, served with house-made balsamic ketchup.