Grilled chicken in Gulfport

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
9400 Highway 49, Gulfport
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.50
(1) Grilled chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Half Shell Oyster House
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.