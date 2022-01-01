Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Gulfport

Gulfport restaurants
Gulfport restaurants that serve grits

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

2500 13th Street, Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grit L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side. *This image is a dinner portion.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Shaggy's

724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$17.99
Grilled shrimp with andouille sausage and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce, served over creamy grits.
More about Shaggy's

