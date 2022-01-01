Pies in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve pies
Half Shell Oyster House
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Seafood Pot Pie L
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust. *This image is a dinner portion.
|Seafood Pot Pie
|$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.