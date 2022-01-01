Salmon in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Salmon
|$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
STEAKS
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$22.00
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$28.00
6 ounce, cut fresh in-house, rubbed with our house-made lemon zest seasoning and seared medium. Served over a bed of Tomato Basil Parmesan risotto and topped with Tomato Basil Butter.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Rock N Roll Sushi
1427 25th Ave, Gulfport
|Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.