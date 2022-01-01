Salmon in Gulfport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

2500 13th Street, Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits image

STEAKS

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

1301 26th Ave, Gulfport

Avg 4.7 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Caesar Salad$22.00
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
6 ounce, cut fresh in-house, rubbed with our house-made lemon zest seasoning and seared medium. Served over a bed of Tomato Basil Parmesan risotto and topped with Tomato Basil Butter.
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Rock N Roll Sushi

1427 25th Ave, Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Smoked Salmon
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Woody's Roadside

1121a Cowan Road, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Entree$19.99
Pan seared salmon with a creamy lemon dill sauce served with house salad, grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and garnished with black bean corn relish.
More about Woody's Roadside

