Scallops in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve scallops
More about Half Shell Oyster House - Gulfport
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House - Gulfport
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Royal Red & Scallop Pasta
|$21.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Bay Scallops, fresh garlic, basil and tomatoes sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce and tossed with linguini. Served with choice of side item or side salad.
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits - Rack House Gulfport
STEAKS
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits - Rack House Gulfport
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$16.50
North Atlantic scallops wrapped in our Southern Family Farms bacon, seasoned and seared, garnished with raspberry chipotle jam.
|Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche
|$14.00
Bay scallops and Royal Red shrimp marinated in lemon and lime juices with onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, and avocado. Served with wonton chips.
|Herb Butter Scallops
|$26.00
Five Norh Atlantic sea scallops seared with browned butter, fresh thyme, tarragon, and sage, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto.