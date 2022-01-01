Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Gulfport

Gulfport restaurants
Gulfport restaurants that serve scallops

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House - Gulfport

2500 13th Street, Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Royal Red & Scallop Pasta$21.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Bay Scallops, fresh garlic, basil and tomatoes sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce and tossed with linguini. Served with choice of side item or side salad.
More about Half Shell Oyster House - Gulfport
STEAKS

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits - Rack House Gulfport

1301 26th Ave, Gulfport

Avg 4.7 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$16.50
North Atlantic scallops wrapped in our Southern Family Farms bacon, seasoned and seared, garnished with raspberry chipotle jam.
Shrimp & Scallop Ceviche$14.00
Bay scallops and Royal Red shrimp marinated in lemon and lime juices with onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, and avocado. Served with wonton chips.
Herb Butter Scallops$26.00
Five Norh Atlantic sea scallops seared with browned butter, fresh thyme, tarragon, and sage, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto.
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits - Rack House Gulfport

