Steak tacos in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
9400 Highway 49, Gulfport
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.50
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
STEAKS
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|Steak Tacos
|$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.