Steak tacos in Gulfport

Gulfport restaurants that serve steak tacos

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

9400 Highway 49, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco$4.50
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Grilled Steak Taco$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits image

STEAKS

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

1301 26th Ave, Gulfport

Avg 4.7 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Item pic

 

Woody's Roadside

1121a Cowan Road, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$11.99
Carne asade on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, shredded cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream sauce and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side item.
