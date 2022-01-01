Tacos in Gulfport

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

9400 Highway 49, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Taco Salad
A tortilla shell with your choice of meat served with lettuce, tomatoes,guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits image

STEAKS

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

1301 26th Ave, Gulfport

Avg 4.7 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
Grilled Grouper Tacos image

 

Shaggy's

724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Grouper Tacos$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Mahi Tacos$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's

