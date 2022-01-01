Tacos in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve tacos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
9400 Highway 49, Gulfport
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
|Taco Salad
A tortilla shell with your choice of meat served with lettuce, tomatoes,guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
STEAKS
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|Steak Tacos
|$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Shaggy's
724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Grilled Grouper Tacos
|$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.