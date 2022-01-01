Gull Lake Distilling Co.
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
92 E. Michigan Ave
Galesburg, MI 49053
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
92 E. Michigan Ave, Galesburg MI 49053
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Canal Street Cafe
Welcome to Canal Street Cafe where we focus on homegrown Michigan food!
Where our chefs hand make almost everything, fresh and from scratch.
The Fort- Simple Adventures
The Fort at Simple Adventures
Hours:
Mon - Thurs: 12p - 7p
Fri - Sun: 10a - 8p
O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Bowman's BBQ
Come on in and enjoy!