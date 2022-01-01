Go
Gullah Fish and Shrimp

911 Chambers Dr.

Popular Items

3pc Whiting Dinner$14.99
3 Pieces of Fish with 6 Pieces of Shrimp & Fries or Grits
3pc Catfish Basket$15.99
3 Pieces of Fish with Fries or Grits
8pc Shrimp Basket$12.99
8 Pieces of Shrimp with Fries or Grits
Fried Okra$2.49
Seafood Grits$10.99
Bowl of Stone Ground Grits toppled with blue crab meat, fresh shrimp, corn and chicken sausage (no pork!)
2pc Flounder Dinner$16.99
2 Pieces of Fish with 6 Pieces of Shrimp & Fries or Grits
Location

911 Chambers Dr.

Conyers GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
