Go
Toast

Gulli Boys

Come in and enjoy!

1125 hatches pond ln • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veg Samosa Roll$7.99
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Misal Pav$11.99
Chicken Baida Roll$9.99
Paneer Baida Roll$8.99
Chicken Noodles$12.99
Vada Pav$5.00
Paneer Roll$7.99
Samosa$5.99
Chicken Tikka Roll$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

1125 hatches pond ln

morrosville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hyderabad House

No reviews yet

Visit us @ HHRTP.com

Thai's Noodles

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Peppers Market is a breakfast and sandwich shop in Grace Park serving the entire menu all day. We offer locally baked bread and in-house roasted meats.

Woody's Morrisville

No reviews yet

Almost three decades have gone by since the inception of Woody's. Since then three Woody's locations have gone on to become Triangle area institutions, each with a diverse, friendly staff and an exceptionally loyal clientele. Woody's award-winning food, extensive selection of booze and lively, non-conformist atmosphere and attitude keep our loyal patrons coming back year after year.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston