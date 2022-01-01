Go
Gulu-Gulu Cafe

Gulu Gulu Cafe is a bohemian outpost offering hard-to-come-by beer, coffee, and light fare. Marie Feldmannova and her husband, Steve Feldmann, named their quirky place after the cafe in Prague where they met.
Recalling the inspiration drawn from that Prague Cafe, Feldmann notes, “When we first started out, I don’t think people knew what to make of us. We have music, but we aren’t a club, we have food, but we aren’t really a restaurant, and when people used to say ‘cafe,’ they would think Starbucks. We definitely aren’t Starbucks.” .. Gulu Gulu is more comparable to Hemingway’s Closerie des Lilas.
– North Shore Magazine

SANDWICHES • CREPES

247 Essex Street • $$

Popular Items

BRUSCHETTA$8.00
GULU GOULASH$11.00
Beef slowly braised with onions into a paprika seasoned stew.
CRANASAURAUS REX$13.50
BANANA BREAD - WALNUTS$4.00
VEGAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.00
TBGT$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
CHARLES & CHEESE (VEGAN)$10.00
Vegan Max n Cheese
BARCELONA$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
BEYOND BURGER$15.00
CLUCK NORRIS$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

247 Essex Street

Salem MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
