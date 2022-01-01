The Gunrock Pub
UC Davis' only campus sports pub featuring rotating local craft brews and wine.
482 Hutchison Dr.
Location
482 Hutchison Dr.
Davis CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 5:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
West Coast Sourdough
Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!
Jack's Urban Eats
Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.
Davis Barbecue Pit [ Do Not Use ]
California Barbecue with Tri Tip, Pulled Pork, Ribs and Burgers
Fire Wings Davis
Come in and Enjoy