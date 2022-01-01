Gunter restaurants you'll love
Gunter's top cuisines
Must-try Gunter restaurants
More about North Side Pie
North Side Pie
610 N. 8th Street, Suite 3, Gunter
|Popular items
|Regular Cheesebread 12"
|$7.95
Cheesebread with 1 side of San Marzano sauce
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$0.00
White pizza: Our house white sauce, fresh mozzarella, bacon & grilled chicken
|Classic Italian Sub Sandwich
|$10.95
French roll, provolone cheese topped with capicola, salami & pepperoni. Garnished with shredded lettuce, thin sliced tomatoes & thin sliced onions. Finished off with Italian vinaigrette.
More about Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
Granny's Sweeties - Cakes & Confections
31 Forest Hills Circle, Gunter