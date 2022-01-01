Go
Toast

GupShup

Dramatic modern Indian hangout serving craft cocktails and Bombay food in a bi-level uber chic setting.

115 E 18 STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Dal$14.00
Naan$5.00
Paneer Cheese Rolls$18.00
coriander pesto, chili mango chutney
Saag Paneer$16.00
Onion Chili Cheese$12.00
black garlic butter
Steamed Basmati LG$9.00
Steamed Basmati SM$5.00
Chicken Tikka$24.00
mint chutney, chili onion
Butter Chicken$16.00
Delhi Butter Chicken
Tandoori Cauliflower$18.00
mustard, onion, ginger honey glaze, sesame, cilantro

Location

115 E 18 STREET

NEW YORK NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JUA

No reviews yet

Korean Wood Fired Grill Restaurent

HALL | o.d.o

No reviews yet

We refuse to definite HALL s it is casual, it is consistent, it is sophisticated. "Grateful day for all" with love.

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston